Roger Denny says OU is still 'evaluating' what football stadium renovations will look like

Roger Denny has heard what OU fans think about the planned renovations to Gaylord-Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Denny, who was hired in January 2026, inherited the renovations announced in November 2025. The $450 million project is expected to begin following the 2027 season and be completed by the start of the 2029 season. It will include 47 suites, 64 loge boxes with seating to accommodate approximately 280 guests, and approximately 4,000 new club seats. There is also expected to be a reduction in capacity by about 7,000 seats. When the renovations were announced, there was some backlash from the fanbase. Many season ticket holders on the west side were upset, as they will either have to move their seats or pay a much higher price to keep them. There was also a good number of fans who didn't like the reduction in capacity or the design -- specifically the suites being in the lower bowl. Denny is well aware of the criticism. Is he considering changing the plans? Read more below.