Skip to main content
Oklahoma
Join Now

Sooner Scoop Football

Roger Denny says OU is still 'evaluating' what football stadium renovations will look like

headshot
George Stoia@GeorgeStoia
7h0members liked this
Renderings of transformational stadium renovation offer glimpse of a redefined game day for every fan
Renderings of transformational stadium renovation offer glimpse of a redefined game day for every OU fan. Photo provided by SoonerSports.

Roger Denny has heard what OU fans think about the planned renovations to Gaylord-Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Denny, who was hired in January 2026, inherited the renovations announced in November 2025. The $450 million project is expected to begin following the 2027 season and be completed by the start of the 2029 season.  It will include 47 suites, 64 loge boxes with seating to accommodate approximately 280 guests, and approximately 4,000 new club seats. There is also expected to be a reduction in capacity by about 7,000 seats. When the renovations were announced, there was some backlash from the fanbase. Many season ticket holders on the west side were upset, as they will either have to move their seats or pay a much higher price to keep them. There was also a good number of fans who didn't like the reduction in capacity or the design -- specifically the suites being in the lower bowl. Denny is well aware of the criticism. Is he considering changing the plans? Read more below.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Curated by editors · personalized to your reading

$1 for 5 days
then 50% off your first year. Standard billing after.
Sooner Scoop
+
+
One subscription: The best Oklahoma Sooners coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.