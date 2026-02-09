SEC basketball rankings: OU gets a week to hit reset button

Staring a 10-game losing streak in the face with a week to think about it, OU flipped the script on everybody in the SEC.

The Sooners, nearly a 12-point underdog, went to Nashville and took down Vanderbilt. OK, it was a grind and a half to get there, but they did.

The 21-point lead under five minutes was cut to one, but OU never trailed in the 92-91 victory to end the nine-game losing streak.

Now the Sooners finally get the week off, after watching team after team get theirs, first. OU comes back to Norman to host Georgia on Valentine’s Day. The Sooners play three of their next four at home.

SEC Rankings

1. Florida (17-6, 8-2)

The Gators are back where they belong. This is the best team in the SEC, period. Need to stop second-guessing it.

2. Texas A&M (17-6, 7-3)

Aggies came back to earth for a bit with two losses. OK, now we’ll see if Bucky Ball can rebound and finish strong.

3. Kentucky (17-7, 8-3)

Kentucky fans can go nuts all they way, but the Wildcats keep finding a way in these super tight games.

4. Arkansas (17-6, 7-3)

How good is Arkansas? Truly believe this team could be among the Elite Eight when it’s all said and done.

5. Vanderbilt (19-4, 6-4)

We now have the head-scratching result of the season with Vandy’s home loss to OU on Saturday.

6. Tennessee (16-7, 6-4)

The Vols do not want to see Kentucky again this season. Another blown lead, this time a 14-point meltdown at UK.

7. Alabama (16-7, 6-4)

As the Crimson Tide turn went the positive way this week. Knocking off Texas A&M in a classic and winning at Auburn.

8. Auburn (14-9, 5-5)

Auburn and Alabama rarely disappoints, and it didn’t again Saturday. Now Tigers have to bounce back from home loss.

9. Texas (15-9, 6-5)

Texas is doing what it needs to right now each week to stay on the right side of the bubble.

10. Georgia (17-6, 5-5)

UGA got the win on the road at LSU. Will close out this week at OU, as Sooners look to get back-to-back wins.

11. Missouri (16-7, 6-4)

Missouri feels like the ultimate pretender, but the Tigers stand with a quality overall record and SEC mark.

12. Ole Miss (11-12, 3-7)

Ole Miss is one of those teams just good enough to lose, like after another spirited effort at Texas on Saturday in Chris Beard’s return to Austin.

13. Mississippi State (11-12, 3-7)

Josh Hubbard still fun to watch, but a rather forgettable season in Starkville that still has eight games to go.

14. South Carolina (11-13, 2-9)

Gamecocks are sputtering. It remains the most disappointing performance of the OU season.

15. OU (12-12, 2-9)

Head coach Porter Moser went through it all during the 92-91 win at Vanderbilt. He needed it, team needed it.

16. LSU (14-9, 2-8)

The Tigers had a massive early lead at home vs. Georgia, but that 12-1 start feels like a long, long time ago in Baton Rouge.