Oklahoma
Should OU rely less on John Mateer in 2026? Breaking down Mateer’s usage vs production

headshotby: George Stoia50 minutes agoGeorgeStoia
OU quarterback John Mateer
Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) runs the ball for a touchdown in the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Gaylord Family OK Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

It’s no secret that OU relied on John Mateer for the majority of its offensive production in 2025.  The Oklahoma quarterback accounted for 3,316 of the team’s 4,606 offensive yards and 22 of the team’s 38 touchdowns. If you exclude the Kent State game, in which Mateer did not play due to injury, he accounted for 77% of the team’s offensive production. That was the second-highest of any quarterback in the country in 2025, behind only Duke’s Darian Mensah at 77.4%.

