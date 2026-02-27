Should OU rely less on John Mateer in 2026? Breaking down Mateer’s usage vs production

It’s no secret that OU relied on John Mateer for the majority of its offensive production in 2025. The Oklahoma quarterback accounted for 3,316 of the team’s 4,606 offensive yards and 22 of the team’s 38 touchdowns. If you exclude the Kent State game, in which Mateer did not play due to injury, he accounted for 77% of the team’s offensive production. That was the second-highest of any quarterback in the country in 2025, behind only Duke’s Darian Mensah at 77.4%.