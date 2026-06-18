Skip Johnson hopes OU fans show up for College World Series Championship Series

OMAHA, Neb. — The scene in the OU baseball dugout on Wednesday night at Charles Schwab was like something out of a movie.

Sooner royalty was everywhere — Barry Switzer, Bob Stoops, Joe Harroz, Roger Denny, Porter Moser, Jennie Baranczyk and John Mateer all congratulated Oklahoma after it beat Georgia to clinch a post in the College World Series Championship Series. It’s been like that after every game for the Sooners in Omaha. OU has traveled well, supporting this improbable run.

Coach Skip Johnson is hoping that Sooner Nation continues that this weekend when his team faces No. 5 North Carolina in the champ series.

“Have the whole state that are Sooners to come up here,” Johnson said. “It’s bigger than us. It really is. It’s really about our state. It’s really about being an OU Sooner. It’s about all those details, being thankful, the president was here. We had Barry Switzer here. We had Bob Stoops, Jennie Braanczyk — Trish, Toby Keith’s wife was here. I hadn’t seen her in a long time. And it brings tears to my eyes.

“And Joe C and Roger Denny, I mean, John Mateer, our quarterback. I mean that’s what’s being an OU Sooner is about. It’s about being a family. And the more those people can get up here and get it going, the better it is.”

When OU made the champ series in 2022, the Sooners were greatly outnumbered by Ole Miss fans. The Rebels took over Charles Schwab Field.

“Believe me, last time I was here, I think it felt like there were 30,000 blue towels being waved,” Johnson said. “I don’t know who gave out the light blue towels to the Ole Miss Rebels, but it sure didn’t seem fair, but it didn’t matter. We didn’t hit in the first game, and we pitched pretty good in the second game, and just didn’t come out on top.”

Johnson and OU are hoping for a different outcome this time around — both on the field and in the stands. But either way, this run has been special for the program and Sooner Nation.

“No matter what the score is at the end of the day, it’s not about winning and losing,” Johnson said. “It’s really not. It’s about those guys being selfless, what they’ve done, what they’ve done over the last month. I mean, going into Georgia Tech and going into Kansas and doing what they did.

“We’ve been through the adversity and learned through the adversity. I’m really thankful for getting to coach these guys. I really am. I can’t say it enough.”