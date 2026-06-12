How Skip Johnson built Oklahoma baseball into a College World Series contender

Joe Castiglione and Skip Johnson walked side by side through the tunnels of Charles Schwab Field, arms around each other, heading toward the team buses.

OU had just lost the 2022 Men’s College World Series championship to Ole Miss. It was the program’s first trip to Omaha since 2010. And it was a run many didn’t believe was possible just years prior. But in his fifth season as Oklahoma’s head coach, Johnson had the Sooners on the verge of winning the national title.

“We’re going to look back on this moment as a huge catalyst to our future,” Castiglione told Johnson in that moment, “and we’re going to be back walking these halls very soon.”

Four years later, they are back, with this year’s run being even more improbable than 2022’s run.

Johnson’s Sooners are arguably the hottest team in college baseball, upsetting No. 2 Georgia Tech in Atlanta in regionals and No. 15 Kansas in Lawrence in super regionals. For a team that finished the regular season losing four consecutive SEC series and getting bounced in the first round of the SEC Tournament, it’s somewhat remarkable that they’re one of the last eight teams standing.

Making it to Omaha has always been the goal at OU. It’s something that Castiglione and Johnson talked about when he was hired as the head coach in 2018. But seeing it come to fruition twice in nine seasons has been extremely gratifying for both of them.

“It’s really a testament to getting enough people to believe you have vision and knowing what it takes to make a vision become reality,” said Castiglione, who has since retired as OU athletics director after 26 years. “You don’t have to look too far — just look at some of the teams that were well positioned to be back in Omaha this year because of their success the previous year. Even though we understand players change from year to year, they’re not there.

“So that’s where this is a tough thing to accomplish, just to get to this point. And then now, of course, once we’re there, we want to try and do everything we can to win a championship.”

The goal was always to get back to Omaha. Now that they’re here, the goal is to finish it.

“I think these guys are starting to — they thought they were good,” Johnson said on Thursday in Omaha, “and now they’re starting to believe that they’re good.”

Castiglione was looking for a program builder during his coaching search in the spring of 2017.

“We needed someone who could build a program, not just create a great team,” Castiglione said. “We didn’t want it to be a one-off. Wanted someone who could build a culture that develops great teams on a consistent basis.”

The program was coming off a poor four-year stretch under former head coach Pete Hughes. OU made the NCAA Tournament just once under Hughes and never advanced to the Super Regionals. The one season Oklahoma made the tournament, in 2017, Johnson was the pitching coach, coming over from Texas, where he had been for 10 seasons under Augie Garrido.

“When Augie retired (in 2016), everybody assumed Texas was going to elevate Skip into that position, and they hired another head coach,” Castiglione said. “That was fortunate for us.”

Castiglione was impressed with Johnson during his lone year at OU and chose to interview him internally for the job, along with only two other top candidates.

The long-time athletics director called people at all levels of baseball to learn more about Johnson. He called people who ran the Area Code Games. He called D-Bat. Reached out to the organizers of the major showcase tournaments in Atlanta — the ones where the best young talent in the country gets evaluated every summer.

Castiglione wanted to know if they knew Johnson and what they thought about him.

“He walks in these ballparks, he says hello to the security people, whoever’s working the field — he talks to anybody and everybody that most people wouldn’t give the time of day,” Castiglione said. “Nobody is more visible and nobody is more respected.”

June 18, 2011; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas Longhorns pitcher Taylor Jungmann (26) is visited on the mound by assistant coach Skip Johnson (44) during the fifth inning against the Florida Gators during the 2011 College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Then, Castiglione spoke to Roger Clemens.

The former 11-time MLB All-Star pitcher is close with Johnson, having coached two of Clemens’ sons at Texas. But Clemens also explained how connected Johnson was in the baseball universe.

“Not only was Roger really, really effusive in his praise for Skip — he got to watch him firsthand all those years while he was at Texas,” Castiglione said, “but he knows how many guys in the big leagues call on Skip that people would never know.”

Johnson is known for helping develop several major league pitchers during his coaching career. None is more notable than three-time Cy Young winner and former Los Angeles Dodger Clayton Kershaw, who congratulated Johnson this past week when the Sooners clinched a spot in the MCWS.

“You have no idea how many guys will fly in to see Skip when they’re struggling with their control or some mental aspect of the game,” Clemens told Castiglione. “The pressure they’re putting on themselves, confidence, coming off an injury, whatever it might be. They’ll call and talk to Skip, they’ll send him video, or they’ll fly in and throw a bullpen for him. He has an uncanny knack for picking out the things that are problematic and getting them straightened out…

“Joe, there are a lot of great coaches around, but everybody talks about Skip and how good he is.’”

After his long talk with Clemens, Castiglione didn’t waste time. He hired Johnson, hoping he had found his program builder, but also knowing it would take time for Johnson to build it properly.

His first few seasons were patient ones — a solid debut making the NCAA Tournament in Year 1, falling just short of the NCAA Tournament in Year 2, a promising season cut short due to COVID-19 in Year 3, and a 2021 team that finished under .500 in Year 4.

Still, Johnson didn’t waver, continuing to do what had made his reputation long before he arrived in Norman. He developed relationships. He found pitchers who had been overlooked. And he bet on players who could grow beyond what their recruiting profiles suggested.

“Maybe one of the underappreciated skills for Skip,” Castiglione said, “is that in today’s world, you get recruits with all these reputations when they arrive. But his staff has been able to find players that develop into even better players than anyone thought they could be.”

Oklahoma Sooners coach Skip Johnson gets a water bath after defeating Kansas Jayhawks 13-2 during the NCAA Lawrence Super Regional game at Hoglund Ballpark on June 8, 2026.

The 2022 season was where it all clicked.

After starting 18-12, the Sooners went 27-12 down the stretch, won the Big 12 Tournament, beat No. 13 seed Florida in Gainesville in regionals and No. 4 seed Virginia Tech in Blacksburg in super regionals, and made it to the MCWS finals before falling to Ole Miss.

During that run, Johnson’s squad showcased timely hitting and elite pitching in the biggest of moments. Despite an up-and-down season, his team stayed focused and improved. Johnson’s pitching staff — led by Cade Horton — only got better as the season progressed, carrying the Sooners in the postseason.

This year’s team has looked a lot like the 2022 team. It’s a team that found something in June that few thought it could.

“They became really selfless,” Johnson said. “They didn’t care who got the credit. Went out and played for each other. That’s been the coolest thing that I’ve seen. Wins are wins and losses are losses, but when those kids start pulling for each other like that, in a world that’s really selfish, it’s been pretty fun to watch.”

That’s a staple of Skip Johnson teams.

“I think the biggest thing the coaches can bring for us at this point is our demeanor,” senior Trey Gambill said after OU beat Kansas in super regionals. “In these big environments, people can get way too high, and that can lead to them getting way too low. Skip does a great job of keeping us right in the middle. Whether we win or lose a game — like dropping a game at Georgia Tech — we can come back from that, because we try to stay right there in the middle, one pitch at a time.”

That’s been Oklahoma’s motto this postseason: Yesterday is dead. Win the next pitch.

“I don’t know how much you learn from it,” Johnson said. “You know, it’s a totally different team. I think the team that gets the most comfortable early and understands it’s about details, it’s about execution of your plan, and they’re comfortable doing that, they’ll play good.”

No matter what happens over the next week, Johnson has turned out to be exactly what Castiglione was looking for nine years ago. He’s turned OU baseball into a true contender, where it’s no longer rare to see the Sooners play in Omaha.

“OU baseball will be there long after I’m gone,” Johnson said. “I didn’t come to the University of Oklahoma to leave a job vacancy. I came here to leave a mark on the program and to carry on the tradition that Enos Semore left and Larry Cochell and all the great players that played there.”