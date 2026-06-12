OU baseball prepared for the opportunity in Omaha

When OU baseball packed its bags for its trip to the Lawrence Super Regional last weekend, they weren’t packing for just a weekend getaway.

After spending a few days in Kansas City hanging out with– friend of the program– Bobby Witt Jr. and his Royals teammates, the Sooners made the short bus ride to college baseball’s holy land on Wednesday. Today it was time for the Sooners to meet with the media and get their first workout on the field at Charles Schwab field where they’ll open the Men’s College World Series against Alabama on Saturday at 2 p.m.

It’s been a whirlwind for the Sooners over the last few weeks. Magical in a sense after dropping their final four series to close the regular season.

“They became really selfless. Didn’t really care who got the credit. They went out and played for each other. That’s been the coolest thing that I’ve seen. When they pick each other up, it’s like they mean it, and you can feel it,” said Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson on Thursday at media day in Omaha. “When you are sitting in a church, and you can hear a preacher preach, and you can feel it, you can feel that they really care that much about each other.

“That’s probably the coolest thing for me. Wins are wins and losses are losses, but when those kids start pulling for each other like that when in a world that it’s really selfish, it’s been pretty fun to watch.”

HITTING HAS BECOME CONTAGIOUS

Five different Sooners combined to hit seven home runs last weekend in Lawrence. Brendan Brock is hitting nearly .500 in the NCAA Tournament and drove in nine runs. Dasan Harris has collected 10 RBIs. Jason Walk and Trey Gambill are riding nine-game hitting streaks into this weekend.

“It’s been pretty fun. Having the whole offense click is obviously huge for us, but to be a part of it is something special. We’ve had the talent all year to be able to do what we’re doing. Sometimes it didn’t click, like Skip said. We’re just excited and ready to go that it’s clicking now in such a big moment,” said outfielder Trey Gambill.

Just saying the Sooners offense is ‘clicking’ is putting it lightly. The numbers are gaudy. Oklahoma has scored 70 runs on 90 (!) hits in its seven NCAA Tournament games. They’ve hit 35 home runs in the last 13 games, including 18 home runs in the NCAA Tournament. Dayton Tockey is leading that charge and heads to Omaha this week as one of the best stories in college baseball as outlined by SoonerScoop.com’s George Stoia this week.

Where did this power surge come from? It’s been asked of Skip Johnson in different ways continually over the last two weeks. It’s one of the reasons Oklahoma heads into this weekend as one of the eight teams left standing in the sport.

The blunt answer is … well … it’s just happening.

“I don’t know how the power surge — we practice and they continue to practice. It’s not a difference in our offense of what we do. We’re still going to do what we do offensively. That’s what we practice all the time,” said Johnson. “Maybe they’re getting on time a little bit. It’s confidence. The thing that you search for in baseball. It’s the thing that we talk about a lot is trying to get confidence and hold confidence.

“They’re confident. The chaos style of baseball is only a deal where we’re not afraid to make a mistake. It happens. The game is not perfect. Really that’s kind of how we go about our business.”

BACK TO CONFERENCE PLAY

Or something like that. The right side of the bracket in Omaha is quite familiar. There’s Oklahoma and a trio of teams from the Southeastern Conference in Alabama, Georgia and Texas.

The Sooners rolled through the non-conference portion of the schedule, wrapping up a sterling 24-5 record against foes outside of the SEC footprint. But if the Sooners are to get to a national championship series it’ll be going through the Tide, Bulldogs and Horns.

“At times we played really well in the Southeastern Conference. The conference is really a tough league. Just prepared ourselves and went into a tough regional, played really good in the tough regional. Went in to play a good Kansas baseball team, and played really good there. Just getting ready to play in Omaha, and we’re really thankful for being here and grateful,” said Johnson.

The Sooners dropped series to Alabama and Texas this season. They didn’t play Wes Johnson’s Georgia squad during the regular season.

“I love the SEC. It prepares us for moments like this, and you don’t get any breaks. Similar to a regional or super regional,” said outfielder Trey Gambill. “Every week you’ve got to be ready to go. So I think that for us has been fun, because we’re competitors. Then as a baseball team, it’s helped us grow and prepared us for the College World Series”

That preparation will now meet opportunity when Oklahoma takes the field Saturday at Charles Schwab Field.