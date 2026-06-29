OU baseball welcomes back rotation

The defending national champions will return its starting rotation in 2027.

In a social media post from the school’s official team account on Monday, Cord Rager, Xander Mercurius and Nick Wesloski announced their return to Oklahoma next season.

The freshmen trio started the Sooners final eight games of the season en route to the school’s third national title, accounting for 31.1 innings in Omaha allowing just 11 earned runs and 37 strikeouts in six starts. Oklahoma became the first program in CWS history to reach the championship series (and win the national title) by starting a freshman on the mound in every game.

Phenom Freshmen

Rager started 16 games for Oklahoma this past season, posting a 7-3 record over 76.0 innings with 94 strikeouts. He went six plus innings in each of his last three starts in the NCAA Tournament and finished his rookie campaign second among OU freshman in strikeouts and third in innings pitched.

Mercurius made 20 appearances for Skip Johnson and Co., breaking through as a starter during the back-half of the Sooners title run, making his first start of the season on May 15. In each of his five starts, Mercurius recorded at least six strikeouts, posting career-highs in innings (7.1) and strikeouts (9) versus Georgia in Omaha.

Rager and Mercurius are both participating with the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team this summer. Mercurius debuted on Sunday night, allowing just a hit over two innings of work with a walk and a strikeout.

Wesloski emerged during the Sooners postseason run, making three starts in the NCAA Tournament. He posted a career-high 7 innings in an elimination game versus The Citadel, 5.2 innings in a national semifinal versus Georgia and 2.1 innings in the winner-take-all Game Three victory over North Carolina.

Unlike years past, Oklahoma won’t be forced to replace its weekend rotation. Good news on Monday for the defending champs.

SOONERS IN THE PORTAL

Oklahoma has received eight commitments in the Portal to date, picking up pledges from Tennessee infielder Jay Abernathy, Edmond native and former Arkansas shortstop Carson Brumbaugh, Cal State Northridge outfielder Vaughn Coleman, Pittsburgh catcher Sebastian Piscareta, Texas A&M infielder Sawyer Farr and a duo of right-handed pitchers from UT-Arlington in Caylon Dygert and Hayes Melville.

On Monday On3’s Pete Nakos reported the Sooners are in pursuit of another outfielder from Southeastern Conference. Oklahoma’s current portal class ranks top ten nationally.