SoonerScoop adventures in Omaha: Charles Schwab Field is a ‘magical place’

OMAHA, Neb. — Let me add a destination to your bucket list of sporting experiences: The College World Series at Charles Schwab Field.

I wasn’t planning on making the 6.5-hour road trip to Omaha. But after just one day here, it’s lived up to the hype. And that’s saying something when you’re traveling with college baseball aficionado Eddie Radosevich. He knows all about Omaha and the College World Series — he’s now a regular at the Bluecollar Boardroom, the local five-star hotel just 10 minutes from the stadium.

The Scoop crew, along with our bitter rival (and good friend) Josh Callaway from 247Sports, made it to Charles Schwab Field early on Saturday. After getting our credentials, we made our way down to the field.

While we were down there, literally feet behind home plate, we ran into a stadium worker who happens to be a Scooper and an OU football season ticket holder living in Omaha. (It’s staggering how many Scoopers we run into on the road.)

“This place is pretty awesome, isn’t it?” he said to us. “It’s almost a little magical.”

It’s a nice ballpark. Not too big, not too small. Easy to get around. Great city line backdrop.

But what makes this place special is the people — the workers in the stadium and the fans who bought the tickets. It’s unlike any baseball game I’ve ever been to.

All 24,579 fans who were in attendance are, for the most part, locked into the game. And you have fans from, obviously, every school, but also from schools that aren’t there — the college baseball junkies. And OU was well represented. Eddie and Josh both said it felt like more Sooner fans made the trip this time around than in 2022.

I think OU baseball coach Skip Johnson put it best: it’s kind of like playing an NCAA Tournament basketball game in a college football stadium. That’s the vibe inside Charles Schwab Stadium. You can feel the momentum shift on every run, every hit, every out, and every pitch.

“It’s the team that becomes comfortable fastest,” Johnson said. “And these guys can maintain being comfortable and staying in the details of the game because the game is a tough game to play. And if they can just stay within the details of the game of executing the game — I thought Cord was outstanding. The first at-bat with J-Walk was incredible. And it got us going a little bit. And it kind of got us going a little bit.”

OU settled in quickly, and it served them well, beating Alabama 9-0 in the opening round. You can tell this is a coaching staff that’s been here before, and the team reflects that.

After the game and after our work was finished, we headed to the Bluecollar Boardroom to check in. It’s a fine hotel — that’s all I’ll say. We briefly explored the bar scene on Saturday, eating some damn good wings at Addy’s and making a short stop at DJ’s Dugout, which happens to be the home bar for the OU Club of Nebraska. I’m sure we’ll make our way to Rosco’s for Jell-O shots at some point. Bob Stoops and Barry Switzer made sure to do so after yesterday’s big win.

There’s certainly more to explore around the stadium. I was stunned by the number of tailgaters and fanfare around Charles Schwab Field. Many fans made the trip without a ticket. I’m definitely going to have to check out the merch shops and ride the Ferris wheel with Eddie. Maybe we’ll do that on Sunday after OU’s practice.

There are more adventures to come here in Omaha for the Scoop crew, especially if this OU baseball team stays red hot.

My advice? Get in your car Monday morning, head North, and get your butt to Charles Schwab Field. It’s a special place. And OU appears to have a special team. You won’t regret it.