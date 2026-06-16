SoonerScoop adventures in Omaha: Hanging out with Toby Rowland in OU's radio booth

OMAHA, Neb. — Toby Rowland settled into his seat at Charles Schwab Field, his spotter board full of handwritten notes and highlighted stats.

You wouldn’t know Rowland is calling OU baseball’s biggest game of the season — a winners-bracket game against Georgia in the College World Series — from his calm body language in the booth. But his carefully chosen words and his captivating yet composed tone tell the story, transporting you to the game.

“Welcome to Omaha, Nebraska,” Rowland said to open his broadcast. “Game 2 of the College World Series for the Sooners. They are in the winners’ bracket against the Georgia Bulldogs, as the Crimson and Cream take the field.”

On Monday night, I spent the first couple of innings of OU’s thrilling 4-3 win over No. 3 Georgia in the booth with Rowland.

Sooner fans are spoiled with him. I’ve long thought Oklahoma’s radio broadcast for football is one of, if not the best, in the country, and a large reason for that is Rowland, who is a master at his craft, calling three major sports for the Sooners — football, men’s basketball and baseball.

That’s not normal. There are only a handful of college broadcasters who do all three. On top of that, he’s also New 9’s Sports Director and returned to TV this past year. He told me he doesn’t plan on slowing down and wants to continue the impressive juggling act.

“Until I can’t,” Rowland said when I asked him how long he wants to do this. “It’s the best job in the world. I mean, that’s the simple answer, like there will be a day when I am not any good at it anymore, or my faculties don’t allow it, or if my wife says she doesn’t want me to do it anymore, but right now I’m still pretty young in this profession.”

Tonight’s view in Omaha. Hanging out in the OU baseball radio booth with @TRowOU for a few innings. #Sooners vs Dawgs coming up. pic.twitter.com/930cpFYxW2 — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) June 15, 2026

Rowland, 52, has been the voice of the Sooners since 2011, replacing the late Bob Barry Sr.

He grew up wanting to get into broadcasting and had a passion for baseball. That’s why he still opts to call OU baseball games, even though it may sometimes be the least listened-to of the three sports he calls — Oklahoma’s run to Omaha is probably changing that.

“I loved OU baseball and just really, really wanted to do it,” said Rowland, who’s primarily a one-man show in the booth, with Carly Murray serving as a sideline reporter. “When the job originally opened, Bob Barry did football and basketball, and when they approached me about the job, I basically asked to do baseball too. It’s the sport I’ve listened to the most growing up. When we moved to Indiana, I was up by Cincinnati and fell in love with the Reds, and I’d listen to 162 games there every year.

“And so I don’t know that I ever thought that’s the sport I want to call. I think it’s the sport I’ve received the most professional interest from. Not that I’d ever do that, but there is kind of a house to say it, other than passion for it.”

Rowland told me he’s had several professional sports teams show interest in him, and he’s seriously considered those opportunities. But it would have to be a unique situation for him to give up any of the OU sports he calls.

“I have thought about it — no, I would never,” Rowland said about leaving OU. “I would have thought about — there are some guys who have coupled an NFL job with a college job. Or, you know, I was being pursued a few years ago by a couple of baseball franchises, and they were going to allow me to do OU football with the major league job, so that has crossed my mind before. Never done it, probably never will.

“I would never give up OU football. If there was a way to do it and dip your toes into the professional world, maybe I’d be interested, but probably not.”

Rowland credited his wife, Jennifer, when I asked how he’s balanced such a busy life while traveling all over the country for OU athletics. A father of three, he said it was harder at the beginning of his career, but now, as an empty nester, it’s gotten easier.

But none of his career would be possible if it weren’t for Jennifer.

“She’s an angel,” Rowland said. “My wife gave up her career for me to pursue this. She’s a sociology major. She had a career — Big Brothers Big Sisters — and still volunteers and does all kinds of good things. She does real stuff, but she, in many ways, set that aside for me to pursue this broadcasting thing. And is just an absolute angel and a saint.

“She’s a huge OU fan. She loves (Skip) Johnson for a variety of reasons. She will tell you, ‘I would rather not be in Omaha. I’d rather be at home listening to the broadcast.’ She’s like, ‘I want to be a part of the excitement.’ But it’s more fun for her to be on the back porch.”

I think a lot of OU fans are like Jennifer. I know my dad is. He’s a loyal listener to Rowland, whether it’s at home, synced to the TV, or bringing his portable radio inside Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Rowland’s voice has become synonymous with OU athletics. Many know him for football and his trademark line after a big win — “you can unhitch the wagon and put the ponies in the barn.” In recent years, he’s also become well known for his scene setters, which he writes himself.

Rowland is good at every sport he calls, though. And of course, I had to ask him what his favorite sport to call is. Like his kids, he said he doesn’t have a favorite.

But listening to him talk about calling baseball games will give you goosebumps.

“That’s a tough question,” Rowland said. “I do think that baseball, when well done, is the most artistic in this crowd. That’s what Vin Scully did. That’s what Jack Buck did. That’s what you think of as great broadcasting. You almost always think of the baseball guys, because they can paint pictures, and a lot of times you’re on the air for three and a half hours, and there might be 15 minutes of action, and so the ability to figure out how to fill all the in between time pitches and everything in a entertaining and informative manner is real challenge, and when it’s done well, it’s beautiful.

“You think of people fishing on the lake in the summer, listening to baseball games, or mowing the yard, or on the tractor in the farm fields. I just think baseball is the purest form of this craft. Now, I played basketball, so I love calling basketball, and OU football’s a monster, so just to be a part of that, that’s a massive broadcast that we do with all kinds of people. This is just like play-by-play in its purest form; to me, it is baseball.”

Rowland has built a strong bond with this baseball team and, really, the entire program. He shared a story at the end of our talk that shows that bond.

When he had a health scare in the summer of 2024 — a tumor in his kidney that needed emergency surgery to stop internal bleeding — OU baseball coach Skip Johnson and his wife, Cathy, brought him a home-cooked meal.

“They drove an hour and a half,” said Rowland, who got emotional telling the story. “We live in Piedmont. He lives down around Washington. In the middle of deciding whether he’s gonna stay at OU or Texas A&M, he heard I was in the hospital — the head coach at the University of Oklahoma. So that speaks to Skip, but everybody in the department is like that.

“There are some people at other schools who work with jerks, you know, and I have not crossed that in 15 years.”

Rowland considers himself lucky to be a part of the OU family.

But I think it’s OU that’s the lucky one.

“The fact that I get to call games for the team that I love, that I get to do the greatest job in the world for the team that I really care about, is just such a blessing,” Rowland said. “And these people from Joe Castiglione, I’m just getting to know Roger Denny — but from Joe to all the coaches, have just really become part of our family.”

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