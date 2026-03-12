SoonerScoop podcast: A little tease for OU spring football

Can you feel that, OU football fans? Ahh, the sweet smells of spring. It’s just about that time. Just a couple of weeks away from the beginning of spring football for OU.

The excitement is about as high as it has been in Norman in a long, long time. The alignment is there with head coach Brent Venables and the front office staff.

The Sooners addressed their needs in the transfer portal and were able to retain some key pieces to make a run in 2026.

What’s not to like?

It’s time to break it all down. Time for the Unofficial 40 podcast from SoonerScoop.

And, oh yea, about that recruiting weekend. Future Freaks absolutely lived up to the billing and was something incredibly memorable.

Can OU sustain that momentum? Keep that group and just keep growing it? It’s a well-oiled machine right now in Norman.

Murdock summary

We’ve been busy around the Scoop offices and that’s the way we like it. OU spring football media day was on Monday and Carey is here with some of his impressions since Eddie and George have been burning up the YouTube channel. Got some leftover thoughts from all the guys as well, like what the offensive line could be with the current roster, how productive we think some of the new tight ends could be. Are we not talking enough about Trynae Washington at tight end?

After Jim Nagy’s comments on Owen Heinecke the other day, George has an update on where Heinecke is in terms of his next move. We’ve talked a lot about the future freaks weekend, but what about the aftermath? Where did the Sooners make up the most ground? And with what players? George and Carey delve into the decision that has to be made in regards to Porter Moser and we can’t get enough of Jason Witten.