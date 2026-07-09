SoonerScoop podcast: Almost time to talk OU, Team No. 132

Less than two weeks away from OU hitting the stage in Tampa for SEC media days, but we are getting closer and closer to that time.

The Big 12 already wrapped up their event in Frisco, Texas, and the less said, maybe, the better for all parties involved.

But as you start to examine OU and what the Sooners are looking to do for the 2026 season, hmm, where to start? A lot of storylines for Brent Venables and company, trying to duplicate or surpass the College Football Playoff berth from 2025.

And a lot of that? It’s going to be about one John Mateer. Now we’ve learned a whole lot more about his offseason and working with Sam Bradford. Can one OU legend help, perhaps, build another?

It’s July, there is still time. But come along for the ride. Time to break it all down with another edition of the Unofficial 40 podcast from SoonerScoop.

Murdock summary

Big 12 Media Days have started and it’s a quick reminder that some weird stuff happens during talking season. The Texas Tech situation blew up once again with Brett Yormark handling things poorly in Frisco, Texas during the old conference’s preseason event. Oh boy, Texas Tech… Carey, Eddie and George are here with Josh on vacation this week and we’ve kind of decided it’s time.

We’re dipping our toes in preseason talk. Position talk, storyline talk in our own rambling way of getting going with the start of the season. George has a lot of scenarios about how the season could start and how acceptable that start would be for everyone. George is also getting ready to go on a little vacation to celebrate his first year of marriage to the lovely Erin. Eddie has a family wedding coming up as well. It’s wedding season for sure. Just relax everybody, enjoy some football talk as we try and prepare ourselves mentally and physically for the start of preseason camp and SEC Media Days in less than two weeks.