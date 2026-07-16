SoonerScoop podcast: Calm before the OU football storm

OU football is just around the corner. And we might keep saying that for the next few weeks, but it is true. This time next week? SEC Media Days will have come and gone.

OU is sending Brent Venables, John Mateer, Taylor Wein and Eddy Pierre-Louis to the event in Tampa on Monday morning.

Yep, Pierre-Louis. So are we to read too much into it and say what a big deal that is? Maybe, it is July after all. And we’ll get a good chance to catch up with the guys to fully understand, perhaps, what it all means.

Just one more week of offseason and getting ready for 2026 and Team 132. Sit back and relax as we attempt to break it all down.

It’s time for another edition of the Unofficial 40 podcast from SoonerScoop.

Murdock summary

It is literally the deadest week of the year for sports. Pro tip, always take vacation the week the ESPYs are on TV. But we’ve kind of had a lot of football thoughts running through our mind watching a lot of OU games being played on ESPNU the last few days. George dropped part 3 of the John Mateer series and it got us thinking… Is there a receiver OU should have tried harder to keep in the portal after watching some games closer to the end of the season?

We also talk about Eddy Pierre-Louis being invited to SEC Media Days to represent the team. Is this a message that Brent Venables and the offensive staff feel confident in their offensive line and particularly the leadership that is developing in that room? Major League Baseball held their draft and Eddie says the Sooners came out big winners as far as players that will now return to OU next season. Someone takes us down a rabbit hole of most crushing OU losses. It’s also the peak of the offseason so we wondered aloud, how much longer are malls gonna survive?