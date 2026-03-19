SoonerScoop podcast: Can the OU women make a real run?

For the fourth time in five seasons, OU men’s basketball is left out in the cold when it comes to the NCAA Tournament. But we do know that head coach Porter Moser will return for a sixth season. However, the fifth season will not end just yet, with OU now in The Crown in two weeks.

On the other hand, the women are hosting for the third time in five seasons. With Aaliyah Chavez and Raegan Beers leading the charge, might this feel a little different compared to the first four seasons under Jennie Baranczyk.

This is the calm before the storm week. At this time next week, spring football will be underway in Norman. All eyes will go toward head coach Brent Venables and what Team 132 can do.

Time to break it all down. Time for the Unofficial 40 podcast from SoonerScoop.

Murdock summary

It’s the start of the NCAA Tournament and time to give our official takes on how we feel about Porter Moser returning to Oklahoma and Roger Denny’s decision to keep him. The women are dancing and they will be dancing late on Friday night. We’re hoping the people show up for a 9pm tip-off.

And it is spring break and there is no spring football, but next week, spring football returns. We talk a little bit about the position rooms heading into spring and some of the storylines that would make us believe that things are going to go well at certain positions. We take deep dives into the offensive line and receiving rooms as we try and remind ourselves of who is gone and where they went. Carey is ready to read some reports about Taylor Tatum’s safety adventures at Michigan while Eddie volunteers to go to Las Vegas to cover the Dan Mullen/Jackson Arnold duo at UNLV. And how do you like your steaks?