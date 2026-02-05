SoonerScoop podcast: Let's talk OU cornerbacks, cornerbacks coach

Whispers here, whispers there about OU and its cornerbacks coach position. Well, the news finally happened. After four seasons in Norman, Jay Valai is leaving to take a spot with the Buffalo Bills. It’s not Notre Dame when it’s all said and done. And not remaining in Norman.

The Sooners tried to keep him, his contract was approved last week by the Board of Regents. Valai was set to make $785K for the season ahead.

But, hey, you get a chance at the NFL. That is hard to pass up.

So Valai is out and that search goes on. But it’s the first Wednesday of February. That used to mean pure chaos with national signing day.

Instead, that meant just one surprise addition with cornerback LeBron Bauer making his announcement Wednesday morning.

Basketball is still going through it. Questions a-plenty after the Rock Creek Entertainment District is now officially going to happen.

Let’s break it all down. It’s time for the Unofficial 40 podcast from SoonerScoop.

Murdock summary

