SoonerScoop podcast: More OU coaches coming & going

We’re a month away from OU spring football practice. Now we know we’re two months away from the OU spring game.

But we’re not done with the Sooners coaching staff. Thinking that Jay Valai leaving for the Buffalo Bills would be the last thing, but nope.

A shock around Sooner Nation as running backs coach DeMarco Murray is leaving the program to take the same position with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The OU brass searched far and wide and found LaMar Morgan as the man to replace Valai. Very intriguing who could get the call to step up and take Murray’s spot. And can the Sooners hold onto all their running back commits?

Elsewhere, it’s winter workouts time. And, of course, that means everybody is looking like they’re a year older, stronger, faster, all that good stuff. Trying to read between the lines as to what it might actually mean.

You knew the Sooners fared pretty well during the 2025 season. The NFL Combine, though, gives you a real idea of just how good. To have 10 guys and seven from defense is another sign of things trending in the right direction.

Let’s go ahead and break it all down. It’s time for the Unofficial 40 podcast from SoonerScoop.

DeMarco Murray surprised us all by taking a job in the NFL and now the Sooners will begin the search for his replacement. Brent Venables has found his replacement for Jay Valai in Michigan’s LaMar Morgan. What do we know about him? The Sooners have a ton of players selected to participate in the NFL Combine. We talk about where some of these guys might be drafted. George talks about some winter workout standouts he’s hearing about and we talk about the hornet’s nest the mayors of Norman and Stillwater are stirring up with this Bedlam legislation. Carey is off his death bed and ready for another edition of the Unofficial 40!