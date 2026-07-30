SoonerScoop podcast: One week away from OU football, Team 132

You have almost made it, OU football fans. You still might be reading every last magazine preview to get an idea of who the Sooners are. But that time is coming quickly enough. You won’t need any previews because the season will be upon us.

This is the final week for the next several months without Brent Venables in your life. OU media day is next Tuesday, followed by practice beginning Wednesday.

Any last-minute thoughts or predictions you might have? The time for talking is almost officially over. And the time for football is here.

So let’s break it all down. It is indeed time for the final preseason edition of the Unofficial 40 podcast from SoonerScoop.

This time next week? You can debate the backup against the backups. You can scrutinize every last John Mateer throw. It will be that time.

Murdock Summary

Tomorrow is the annual Fostering Futures Coaches luncheon which has kind of become the official kickoff of preseason football in Norman. And next week when we’re recording the U40 we will be doing it just 1 day after OU’s official media day where we will talk to Brent Venables, assistant coaches and many players. It’s going to be a very fun time of the year.

Owen Heinecke was scheduled to have a hearing tomorrow as well and George updates us on what is still going on with Heinecke and the NCAA. There are some interesting developments in the NIL space as well. It is something kind of smart that could impose a sort of tax on a school’s roster when they take in transfers from the portal. Carey has the breakdown. And will OU have a jersey patch? What type of company is OU looking for? And how soon does it have to get done? George with the update on that one.