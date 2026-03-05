SoonerScoop podcast: OU 2027 class just continues to roll

It is March and almost time for OU spring football. But we will put a pin in that for now because March is the time for spring sports and wrapping up basketball.

OU baseball and softball continue to shine. Men’s basketball is attempting to make a miracle run to return to the NCAA Tournament. The women are fighting for seeding and begin action in the SEC Tournament on Thursday.

But, oh, then there is the 2027 recruiting class. You might have heard about the Sooners landing standout linebacker Cooper Witten earlier this week.

It is already an elite class that is only adding more and more crucial pieces.

So, well, let’s break it all down. It is time for the Unofficial 40 podcast from SoonerScoop.

Murdock summary

The podcast is a big one this week because with spring sports, there is plenty to talk about. Aaliyah Chavez WAS NOT the SEC Freshman of the Year! How does that happen? Cooper Witten’s commitment was huge as the Sooners get ready to host a massive Future Freaks recruiting event in Norman. Josh is here with the latest on that. Spring football is just around the corner and we cannot wait to cover it. What company do you want plastered on OU’s football jerseys next season? Because something is definitely coming. And Porter Moser is Hard to Kill. The SEC Basketball Tournament has started for the women and it’s on the way for the men.