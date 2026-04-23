SoonerScoop podcast: OU and the NFL Draft means something again

OU football has officially closed the door on spring practice. The Sooners got as much out of it as they could in the 15 practices.

Now we turn the page to the NFL Draft. This has usually been an incredible weekend for the OU program. But the last couple of years, not so much.

It should be a return to glory for the Sooners on the big stage and a shot in the arm for head coach Brent Venables. As many as seven guys could get drafted. It will definitely be more than the two from last season.

OU could have seven this year, but look out for the years to come. And a first-rounder sure feels like it could be in the cards here shortly.

Let us break it all down. It is time for the Unofficial 40 podcast from SoonerScoop. Recapping what was for the OU spring game, a look at recruiting and the NFL Draft is officially here.

Murdock summary

George’s X account has been hacked and it was probably his fault. But the gang is here and we’re talking about the NFL Draft and where we could see OU’s best getting drafted. We also take a look at future draft picks on the current OU roster and we have a spirited debate whether Jayden Jackson or David Stone will go higher in the draft one of these days. We’re also buying stock at a Nancy Pelosi pace when it comes to Danny Okoye. We’re also wondering why the national love for Oklahoma in 2026 seems to be missing.

Are we just terrible homers? Or is everyone seeing it wrong? We talk future schedule and opponent spring game takeaways. Basketball prices seem to be going bonkers in the NIL space. That certainly seems to be affecting Porter Moser’s chase for talent. We also talk a little recruiting as we’re all fighting to stay awake with late night NBA games keeping us up late. It’s another great week to listen to the Unofficial 40!