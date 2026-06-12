SoonerScoop podcast: OU baseball looks to continue improbable run

The second week of June, and we still care about OU sports? Yep. Who knew, right? It has been that type of ride so far for the OU baseball team.

A group that everybody thought would have been long done by now is going attempt to keep this magical run going. Give the s/o to head coach Skip Johnson and the rest of the crew.

The Sooners are in Omaha, ready for their shot in the Men’s College World Series. How? How did this all happen?

Elsewhere, June means recruiting. And it was a whirlwind recruiting week for OU. Some good, some bad but never boring. OU was on the sidelines last weekend. But now? Sooners are ready for their second big recruiting weekend of this cycle. Who is coming in? What to expect?

So let’s break it all down. It is time for the Unofficial 40 podcast from SoonerScoop.

Murdock summary

We’re back, back, back, back for a lot of baseball talk as Eddie and George are headed to Omaha to cover the Sooners in the Men’s College World Series. George is going feature crazy on the baseball program right now and we talk about exactly who Brian Kimrey is and why he’s given so much money to OU baseball. Carey, George and Eddie are all hate watching the NBA Finals and we couldn’t get enough of the Spurs meltdown last night (sorry Spurs fans). Josh is here to recap everything that was in the last week with recruiting and we “sort of” have kickoff times for OU football in 2026. Is there a possible Friday night game out there?