SoonerScoop podcast: OU baseball one step closer, two wins away from championship

What, you thought we were done talking about the OU baseball victory? Not a chance. Not after a win in an environment like that.

The Sooners are now one step closer to the improbable. Although at this point, can you really call it improbable? This team is on a run, not the little underdog.

OU took down No. 3 Georgia for the second time in three nights to punch its ticket to the Men’s College World Series championship series. The Sooners sent the Dawgs home 11-4 on Wednesday night at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

All that’s left? North Carolina. The championship series begins Saturday night.

OU used a freshman pitcher again. And again, that pitcher came through, this time Nick Wesloski. Then the power barrage showed up… again.

The Sooners hit five home runs, including getting a pair apiece from Jason Walk and Dasan Harris. Because, well, of course they did. That is how the month of June has been for OU.

With essentially the entire Sooner family in Omaha, Skip Johnson and crew delivered. A night no OU baseball fan will soon forget.

Looking ahead, looking back, let’s have some fun. Time to break it all down. It’s time for the Eskridge Lexus Postgame Podcast as OU is two wins away from college baseball immortality.

Murdock summary

We’re giving OU’s 11-4 win over Georgia to advance Sooner baseball to the MCWS championship series some special treatment. We’re giving it the Eskridge Lexus Postgame Podcast treatment. Our first ever video postgame pod! From the Campus Corner studio, Carey joins Eddie and George from their hotel room early Thursday morning to give their thoughts on the Sooners run in Omaha. The pitching, the hitting, Skip Johnson‘s performance as the head man and all the incredible atmosphere surrounding the game.