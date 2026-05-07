SoonerScoop podcast: OU Caravan returns, Parker Thune hired, time for softball

Just as we are ready to turn the page to OU spring sports, notably softball and baseball, here comes football once again.

The OU Caravan is back this week and next week. And head coach Brent Venables, general manager Jim Nagy will be answering the questions and giving their thoughts.

Speaking of football, you might have noticed SoonerScoop made a move of its own in hiring Parker Thune to bolster the recruiting and football coverage.

It’s May. The coaches are out like crazy. And so, too, will be Thune and Josh McCuistion. The perfect month to get it all started.

But if it is Wednesday, then you know what time it is. Let’s break it all down. It’s time for the latest edition of the Unofficial 40 podcast from SoonerScoop.

Murdock summary

It’s the first Unofficial 40 podcast since we hired Parker Thune. Carey and the guys talk a little bit about how things happened behind the scenes and whether or not it was a unanimous decision to make the hire. And why it is we ultimately believed it was the best thing for SoonerScoop and our subscribers. We’re headed to the re-imagined Sooner Caravan tonight in Oklahoma City where we’ll hear from OU administrators and coaches. What do we think we will hear? Some votes from the coaches on what they would like to see the regular and postseason look like moving forward. What do the guys think about eliminating conference championship games and shortening the season?

OU softball is about to have their first game in the SEC tournament. How do we feel about OU’s chances of making a run to another title? And is the baseball team in trouble? Josh gives us an update on what the latest is with OU football recruiting. Another edition is here!