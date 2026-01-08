SoonerScoop podcast: OU cleaning up in transfer portal

OU fans waited patiently during the last couple of weeks. They knew what they wanted to happen in the transfer portal but had no clue if it would actually happen.

Then, with each day this week, it has. One big-time transfer commitment after another. The Sooners are addressing all the needs they feel they need to for the 2026 season.

When you do that, though, you might lose some pieces, too. Wednesday was a great example of that with adding linebacker Cole Sullivan. Then, just minutes later, seeing Sammy Omosigho hit the portal.

That’s the nature of the beast. What’s left for OU at this point? Trying to gauge what could happen with weekend visits looming once again. So many needs have been addressed. Have we reached the point of trying to simply fill out the roster? Or are there still legitimate victories for the Sooners to attempt to win in the next week?

It’s time to break it all down. It’s time for the initial Unofficial 40 podcast from SoonerScoop for 2026. All about the portal and then some more portal.

Murdock summary:

Josh was out at Navy All-American practices during today’s show so Carey, Eddie and George took over the show. We’re talking portal, portal, portal and giving some context on how some of OU’s biggest grabs in the portal went down. What happened between OU and Indiana before Parker Livingstone chose the Sooners? And how big was Brent’s dogged determination in flying out to meet with Cole Sullivan and his family in the middle of portal visits? We also talk about what’s left in the portal as well as how this sets the Sooners up for next season. Men’s and women’s hoops are set to embark on some interesting tests as conference play has started.

All that and more on the first Unofficial 40 podcast of 2026 from SoonerScoop.