SoonerScoop podcast: OU coaching staff officially official?

OU spring sports are trying to make their mark, but Sooners football still needed a final piece before we could officially move on.

That piece came in Wednesday. Longtime running backs coach Deland McCullough will have OU as his next destination.

Yep, the same McCullough as former OU players Dasan and Daeh. Clearly, there were zero hard feelings with how things worked out for his boys.

So now we can close the coaching search chapter. Take a month to breathe before spring football hits in March and the spring game April 18.

Don’t worry, OU fans. Between softball and baseball, safe to say it should be a fun spring in Norman as Roger Denny is now officially the athletic director.

Let’s break it all down as only Scoop can. It’s time for the Unofficial 40 podcast from SoonerScoop.

Murdock summary

Spring is in full swing as baseball and softball are underway, but the Sooners are still producing plenty of football news as Deland McCullough has been tabbed to take over for DeMarco Murray as OU’s newest running backs coach. We talk with Josh McCuistion about what that means for recruiting at the position and we get into the running back room in general. We take some time to look at some of the coaching moves during the offseason as a lot of big name offensive and defensive coordinators have landed at Power 4 schools with aspirations for the College Football Playoffs next season.

Which ones could we see working out and which ones could we see being busts? Are Zane Rowe and OU on the outs? Josh is here to tell us more. And we talk some hoops as the men are on fire! And so is Lloyd Noble! Plus stickball is off to a fast start. Lots to get into on this week’s edition of the Unofficial 40 podcast.