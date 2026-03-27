SoonerScoop podcast: OU football reactions after one viewing

OU football is back, well, at least this version for the time being. Head coach Brent Venables is ready to find out what he can about what Team 132 is going to bring to the table.

Venables allowed local media to watch just about an hour Wednesday. Now, we have some takes.

Time to break it all down. Time for the Unofficial 40 podcast from SoonerScoop.

Murdock summary

Oh man, Carey, Josh, Eddie and George get together to talk about everything they saw during OU’s first spring football practice and they break down everything they saw. Tight ends, receivers, defensive line, offensive line, newcomers, coaches, people who got chewed out, people who looked good. It’s just a cavalcade of observations from day one. And Carey has some opinions on the fascination with John Mateer’s throwing motion. George has some ideas of his own.

The take game is actually strong in this one as Carey kind of goes off on OU’s decision to do what they’re doing to the west side of the stadium. How do you see things? Women’s hoops is getting ready for a Sweet 16 showdown and great news as Jen Rocha is returning to coaching for OU softball. Baseball gets set to take on Texas this week as a program at the top of the SEC following series wins against Texas A&M and LSU. What are Eddie’s expectations for this weekend. All that and more in this week’s edition of the Unofficial 40.