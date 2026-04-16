SoonerScoop podcast: OU spring game weekend has arrived

You wait all winter and spring for it as an OU football fan, and then, boom, here it is. Just like that, it is already time for the spring game Saturday afternoon.

In talking to head coach Brent Venables, you get an idea he is confident about the direction of Team 132. Nowhere near a finished product, obviously, but a lot of reasons to feel confident about what is being put together.

So now it’s here. And the biggest question or questions is simply what are the OU fans about to see? What can OU fans learn about what to expect this season, based on Saturday?

With the spring game, comes a gigantic OU football recruiting weekend. Something we’ve seen routinely in Norman throughout the years.

And, well, before we hit the NFL Draft, there is that matter with Owen Heinecke to clear up. Might we know by week’s end what is going on?

Time to break it all down. Time for the Unofficial 40 podcast from SoonerScoop.

Murdock summary

Tons of activity this week with the spring game coming up on Saturday. We breakdown our expectations for what we’ll see along with some predictions of who could step up and open some eyes this Saturday. We also heard from John Mateer and Bowe Bentley this week. What were some of our takeways and Carey and Josh join in with their thoughts. George has been killing the Owen Heinecke court room coverage and we talk about what to expect tomorrow in court for Heinecke and the OU football program. How did we get here? How did Heinecke get here? And what will the judge be presented with tomorrow that could sway him toward granting an injunction to allow Heinecke to play? We also look at the weekend through a recruiting lens with Josh and we hit on some hoops portal and stickball to close things out.