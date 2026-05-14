SoonerScoop podcast: Taking a deep dive look at the OU front office

The calendar turns to May, and a lot of attention is about to come to OU softball. The Sooners are the No. 3 overall national seed and begin the Norman Regional this weekend at Love’s Field.

But as we all watch and wait and see if Patty Gasso can bring home national championship No. 9, we look toward Jim Nagy. Look toward the OU front office to see if they can get Team 132 on the right track toward championship No. 8.

Is this the season where Brent Venables and crew can get the job done?

The Rock Creek Entertainment District is officially a-go. The long, arduous wait for the OU basketball coaches and basketball fans has come to an end. Right? Like this is officially official, right? The work begins next Tuesday, with the hope of sometime during the 2028-29 season when it all gets going.

Plus, well, it’s May. And that means the coaches are out and about everywhere during the LIVE evaluation period. From recruiting to the college football playoff and everything in between, come along for the ride.

It’s time. Time to break it all down with the Unofficial 40 podcast from SoonerScoop.

Murdock summary

The school year is coming to an end and Campus Corner is starting to empty, but we’re still here grinding our way toward high school spring football and summer camps. George also took a deep dive into OU’s front office as he talked to a lot of agents about how OU’s front office operates and how they are to deal with. And oh man, do people hate Lane Kiffin! And we’re here for it. How many teams do you really need in a College Football Playoff? We also attended the Rock Creek Entertainment District groundbreaking ceremony. Carey has some beef. And we think someone is trying to harm George’s dog, Finn.