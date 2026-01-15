SoonerScoop podcast: Taking stock of OU transfer portal efforts

It felt like every single day that OU was doing something massive in the transfer portal or with the coaching search.

It was a week to remember from guys like former Michigan linebacker Cole Sullivan to getting tight ends coach Jason Witten, felt like it was never going to stop.

The Sooners were so aggressive, so successful in making everything happen. The transfer portal window is officially closing this weekend, and OU is just sort of looking for that final piece or two.

Heavy lifting? Yea, Brent Venables and crew putting in that work during the last couple of weeks. We have an idea of what Team 132 is going to look like. It’s not bad.

What is? OU basketball. Gotta fix it and fix it now. A rough three-game stretch.

Time to break it all down with the Unofficial 40 podcast from SoonerScoop.

Murdock summary

Carey and Eddie start off the pod by relaying their experience at OU basketball last night. IT WAS AWFUL! Now we’re on to portal talk and evaluating OU’s haul. Could OU have done better? Yes. But they don’t have a $40 million roster to work with like some others. Jim Nagy was in quick and now is out looking for a few needs at the right price. Also putting a wrap on all the talent the Sooners lost in the portal.

With what the Sooners have now, what does the 2026 team look like. And when players get paid, there are consequences to be paid. Basically, if you aren’t performing and if you aren’t healthy, you aren’t guaranteed anything in this climate. It’s dog eat dog. We discuss. Jason Witten is the tight ends coach and George is going skiing for the first time. He has married into a skiing family. Don’t get goaded into going down the black slopes George!

All this and all the banter you’ve come to expect from the Unofficial 40 podcast from SoonerScoop.