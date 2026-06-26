SoonerScoop podcast: That OU baseball run really happened

It really happened for OU baseball. A run that nobody will ever forget. And a run that SoonerScoop got to experience LIVE and in person every step of the way.

So let’s go ahead and call it a victory lap to break it all down. A month that every OU baseball fan will remember for years and years to come.

The Sooners finished the job and earned the program’s third national championship. George Stoia and Eddie Radosevich were camped out in Omaha the last two weeks to take it all in.

All the sights, all the sounds. Every pitch, every last moment until the dogpile and beyond for Skip Johnson and company.

The spring sports season is finally done in Norman. But the summer recruiting season is back to heating up for Brent Venables and crew.

A couple of crucial commitment announcements are about to come down. Is OU about to add to its stellar 2027 class? How important are these decisions? Where might the Sooners go from here and all that good stuff you know you want to know.

Time to bring the gang all back together. Time for the Unofficial 40 podcast from SoonerScoop.

Murdock summary

Everyone is finally back together in the studio and we’re here to talk some OU baseball national championship. Carey and Josh join Eddie and George to recap their thoughts on the magical run by this Sooner baseball team. There is also big news coming on the recruiting trail on Friday. Will there be any good news for the Sooners? George is also headed back out on the road to Louisiana where he will attend the Manning Passing Academy and meet up with his good friend John Mateer. How good is the Omaha Zoo? The fellas took a trip out to see it all.