SoonerScoop podcast: The new OU power structure is arriving

Oh, the changes they are happening at OU. Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but you’re getting the idea of how things are about different.

Now what we’ll find out is whether or not OU was able to hit it out of the park in guessing where college athletics might be heading.

Roger Denny is going to be the athletic director. Randall Stephenson is your chair of athletics. And now we’ll see where things go from here.

First up? Men’s basketball and Porter Moser. Football is a-OK with Brent Venables. But on the hardwood? OU is in the middle of a maddening seven-game losing streak, hovering around .500 overall.

That is not going to work for anybody. Time to clean the whole house? It has been a tough month to watch. And super intriguing how it goes from this point forward.

Let’s break it all down. It’s time for the Unofficial 40 podcast from SoonerScoop.

Murdock summary

There has been a massive change at the top of OU athletics as we were introduced to Roger Denny yesterday alongside President Joe Harroz and Chair of Athletics, Randall Stephenson. How will this affect fundraising? NIL? Budgets? Facilities? We have a lot of questions. And are we ready to say that Joe Castiglione was pushed out as this new era of players making money begins? We’ve also got a show packed with OU hoops talk as Bob Przybylo joins the Unofficial 40 for the first time in a long time. He breaks down the situation with Porter Moser right now and what the hiring of Denny could mean for his future.

Get Huel’s full High-Protein Starter Kit with our exclusive offer of 20% OFF online with our code SOONERSCOOP at ⁠https://www.huel.com/soonerscoop⁠. New Customers Only. Code only valid for the bundle. Thank you to Huel for partnering and supporting our show!