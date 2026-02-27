SoonerScoop podcast: Time for OU to shine on the NFL Combine stage

Not every year in Indianapolis is a big one for OU, but this year is certainly a huge one for the Sooners. That is what happens when you bring 10 players to the event.

Guys like Gracen Halton and Jaren Kanak are going to take center stage. And we are going to find out just exactly what they can do.

It is time to break it all down, time for the Unofficial 40 podcast from SoonerScoop. A look at basketball and everything else because it is indeed time for March.

The on-field drills start today at the NFL Combine and Owen Heinecke is a part of things. Who could be the biggest draft surprise of this OU class? And who do we think won’t get drafted? George has some interesting numbers on John Mateer’s usage in the offense and what that needs to look like moving forward. Baseball is off to a pretty hot start and Eddie is here to tell us all about it. George takes a look at the women’s basketball NCAA road ahead and Eddie tries to put a wrap on this OU men’s basketball season, but it’s tough to do. Josh is on vacation and Carey is forced to give an update on the studio’s progress.