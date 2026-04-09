SoonerScoop podcast: Time for the second half of OU spring football

OU football enjoyed its Easter break, and now it is time to go back to work. The Sooners concluded the first part of spring practice with a scrimmage last Thursday.

A good, early indicator to head coach Brent Venables about where his team stands. What OU needs to attempt to work on in the next couple of weeks.

So let’s break it all down. It’s time for the Unofficial 40 podcast from SoonerScoop.

Murdock summary:

We are deep into spring football coming off another media scrum last night on Owen Field. Brent Venables breaks down the roster at most key positions as the Sooners are battling through some bumps and bruises. But what about positions such as safety? Is there enough depth? George has all the latest on the Owen Heinecke eligibility situation and it might be time to start pondering some what-if’s about his situation.

The spring game is coming and the Sooners will be hosting a huge recruiting weekend. And are the Sooners developing a type at running back? It seems they have their eyes on very specific body types moving forward. George talks women’s hoops portal and we debate whether Iowa State’s Audi Crooks is the player Jennie Baranczyck is really after from Ames. Some men’s hoops and some baseball round us out. Come for the football talk, stay for the Easter candy and Dianna Russini talk on this episode of the Unofficial 40.