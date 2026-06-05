SoonerScoop podcast: Time to go camping for OU football

The calendar turns to June and that means it is officially camp season for OU football. A couple of them down, a couple of more to go.

Head coach Brent Venables still truly believes in the importance of attending an on-campus camp. Not those massive satellite camps. But in Norman, in person.

A bunch of elite recruits are coming to OU on Friday and should be a lot of fun to close out the week.

Elsewhere, the Sooners have earned a couple of commitments, including Mustang (Okla.) High star Gabriel Osborne.

And it’s not OU softball. It’s not even the Oklahoma City Thunder. The team breathing life into the summer? OU baseball. Time for the Sooners to head north to take on Kansas.

And time for us to break it all down. It is indeed time to break in the new studio the right way. Time for the Unofficial 40 podcast from SoonerScoop.

Murdock summary

George is back from vacation and work travel and joins us in the new studio for the first time. So the entire U40 crew is in studio together. Carey, Josh, Eddie and George. And we’re excited for the OU baseball program as they head to Lawrence, Kan., for a Super Regional showdown against Kansas. Eddie is headed up for full coverage and we talk about how this team got here.

Summer camps are going on and we’re bracing for the biggest day yet on Friday. Some truly talented recruits will be in attendance. We’ve also been able to eyeball some current players and we can’t help but be impressed with how physical all the young dudes are looking. Oh yeah, we’ve got some recent commitments to talk about. Carey has a message for all the listeners about working through the audio issues and the hiccups along the way as we close with George Stoia III’s investigative journalism about cat people.