SoonerScoop podcast: Time to hit the road to watch OU recruits

As we head toward the latter half of May, we know what that means in OU sports. One eye is on everything Patty Gasso and the softball team is doing.

Fine, by the way, now getting ready for the Super Regionals matchup vs. Mississippi State.

And then one eye on everything OU recruiting. The LIVE evaluation period continues, and it’s time for Scoop to hit the road.

One state after another, one recruit after another. Buckle up and lock in for the next few weeks as OU looks to continue its run for the 2027 class and get going for 2028.

Oh yea, and new look. Welcome to the Unofficial 40 2.0 with the NEW studio officially up and running.

“That blast came from the Death Star! That thing’s operational!” to quote Lando Calrissian.

Let’s break it all down. It is time for the video (and audio, too) version of the Unofficial 40 podcast from SoonerScoop.

Murdock summary

The Unofficial 40 is finally on video from our new studio! It’s one of our favorite times of the year. Josh is headed to Oklahoma for his spring football tour and Parker beat him to the punch by flying out to Florida to see OU QB prospect Brady Quinn. And the week after that, we’ll have OU football camps underway. And next week, George will be in Destin, Florida, at the SEC meetings. But for now, we open the new studio and turn the Unofficial 40 into the newest video show on YouTube. We’ll still be right here for all you audio podcasters, but as many of you told us, you want it all on video too. So here we go folks. Also, the Texas Tech/Brendan Sorsby thing is despicable. But you kind of have to love it as well. It’s the wild west of college football for a reason.