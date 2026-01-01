SoonerScoop podcast: Welcome to 2026, OU portal madness

Welcome, OU fans, to 2026. And welcome to the transfer portal storm that you have been waiting for. One portal departure after another for OU. But do any of them really matter?

The portal window opens Friday, and it’s time to take a deep dive into what Sooner fans could be expecting here going forward.

There have not been too many portal surprises so far, so we continue to monitor guys’ decision. Then, of course, all eyes go toward head coach Brent Venables and whether he will make any changes with his staff.

With each day, you wonder more and more.

Plus, January means it’s time for high school all-star games. OU is loaded with commits and signees and targets heading to Orlando for the Under Armour All-America Game.

Break it all down with the final Unofficial 40 podcast for 2025. Or the first one for 2026, depending on when you’re listening, ha.

Murdock summary

It’s been a fast and furious day of Oklahoma football players entering the transfer portal. As we were recording the podcast today, we got the news that Mike Hawkins was entering the portal. And even more came after that. George has updates on potential coaching changes.

Josh is heading to Orlando for the Under Armour All-American week where he’s anxious to catch up with Zane Rowe and other major OU projects. Rowe, the former OU commit, has long been on our radar since we first saw him as a freshman taking on Michael Fasusi in camps. And we have so many other questions about the QB room and the depth there with Hawkins’ departure. Surely this means Mateer is coming back right? And some aren’t in agreement about Davon Jordan and how much that hurts the Sooners heading into next season. A lot to talk about and a lot of real-time processing during this edition of the Unofficial 40.

All that and all the banter you’ve come to expect from the Unofficial 40 podcast from SoonerScoop, Happy New Year.