SoonerScoop podcast: Will OU football open July with a bang?

A few years ago, July 4 was targeted as like the big commitment date in football recruiting, and OU definitely earned some wins.

Well, it’s not July 4, but maybe July 2? The Sooners are hoping to head into the holiday weekend with another monster victory in the state of Utah.

It has been a full court press for defensive prospect Uhila Wolfgramm. OU is looking to add a third prospect from the state for its incredible 2027 class. And almost every single OU defensive lineman took to social media Wednesday to encourage to join the squad.

Thursday afternoon could be a big one.

Plus, time to dive deeper into what the last 12 months have been like for OU quarterback John Mateer. What has changed since the end of last season? Why OU fans should believe he’s about to be a lot better in 2026.

It is time to break it all down. Time for the Unofficial 40 podcast from SoonerScoop to get you ready for the holiday weekend.

Murdock summary

It was a bit rant-e today on the Unofficial 40 as Carey laid out his frustrations getting the audio dialed right in the new studios. So if you have any comments about wanting better audio, Carey has some comments for you. Carey also has some words with OU fans criticizing John Mateer for his play last year. Especially after George visited with Mateer during the Manning Passing Academy about what last season was like for him trying to play through the hand surgery. Tomorrow is possibly a big day for OU in recruiting as Uhila Wolfgramm is set to make his decision. Josh talks about the absolute roller coaster he has been on throughout his visits and decision. We’re getting stir crazy going into July. Happy 4th of July everybody!!!