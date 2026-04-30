SoonerScoop podcast: Wrapping up OU efforts in the NFL Draft

Had a feeling the NFL Draft would be kind to OU football this time around. It might have taken until Day 3, but eventually, the Sooners started to get taken.

All said and done? And OU had seven players selected in the seven rounds. The most for the program since 2022.

Almost all of the seven were predicted to be chosen, but S/O to Jaren Kanak for perhaps being the surprise entry of it all.

However, the order in which the former Sooners got picked was definitely interesting. Some guys went higher than first thought. Others dropped, and nobody is really sure as to why that is.

But this should be the start. Seven guys is good for 2026, but OU and Brent Venables will be shooting for a lot more going forward.

It’s time to break it all down. It is indeed time for the Unofficial 40 podcast. Start turning the page from spring football and to the diamond. Almost time to get ready to see what Skip Johnson and crew can get done. And the quest for another national championship for Patty Gasso and company.

Murdock summary

The gang is back to talk about last weekend’s NFL Draft. There were some head scratchers like Deion Burks falling late in the 7th round and Damonic Williams not getting drafted at all. George has the latest on Owen Heinecke as his lawyers were able to get a filing by the NCAA thrown out due to technical errors. The NCAA is looking to add way too many teams to March Madness. We might have to move it to April Madness. And what about this blockbuster news of Texas Tech’s quarterback and NIL darling being in hot water over incredible gambling activity? We’ve got the latest in recruiting and some stickball updates to go with our NFL Draft talk. Welcome back!