SoonerScoop postgame podcast: All the takes from the OU spring game

For the 31,000 fans in attendance for the OU spring game, you know, that actually wasn’t that bad. A true first quarter and then 45 minutes of a lot of running clock. You saw a lot, maybe enough to get fired up for the season up ahead.

Quarterback John Mateer looked as sharp as you could have asked. There were enough defensive flashes from multiple players to be fired up.

But the revelations might have really come in the running back and tight end rooms. It is what OU fans needed to see. And it felt like it was what they actually did see.

The offensive improvement is crucial. And perhaps the changes in the coaches at those positions is something we will circle as the turning point of it all. We shall see. We’ll all find out together in the months to come.

Let’s break it all down. It is time for the Eskridge Lexus Postgame Podcast from SoonerScoop. OU still has a couple of practices left this week, but Saturday was the showcase.

How happy is Brent Venables for what Team 132 is turning into?

Murdock summary

Well, if you weren’t there, you didn’t see it. Unfortunately. But Carey, Eddie and George were there for the entire Red & White scrimmage and they are here to breakdown what they saw. Who stood out? What were they most excited about? Do they have any major concerns? How did the offense look? The defense? The special teams? We’ve done postgame interviews with Brent Venables, Ben Arbuckle, John Mateer and more. We breakdown what they had to say. Just sit back and be Helen Keller while we paint the picture for you. Do not be Stevie Wonder. We all know he is faking and can really see. It’s the Eskridge Lexus Postgame Podcast. We’re back baby!