SoonerScoop Sights & Sounds: One week away from OU spring game

Getting closer and closer to the OU spring game. Feels like yesterday it was the first day of practice.

The Sooners have already had one key scrimmage and the spring game is set for next Saturday.

Getting an idea of who might be some guys to watch, what is working, what isn’t. All that good stuff as Team 132 starts coming together and rounding into form here in April.

Time for another edition of Sights & Sounds from SoonerScoop video editor Eddie Radosevich, following Thursday’s practice at OU.

Head coach Brent Venables

“Competitive camp. See a lot of guys getting better, a lot of guys getting their first opportunity. It’s exciting to see guys making plays both sides of the ball. It’s been going back and forth. Our kicking game has been really outstanding the first part of camp here. And got a lot of work to do. Got a chance to have a really good team in time. We’re not there yet. We’re not a really good team right now. Just got a lot of good moments that we got to clean up a lot of things, but the last several days we’ve done a really good job taking care of the football and playing good clean football when it comes to just operationally and ball security, not putting the ball in jeopardy.

“We just finished the last piece of installation when it comes to situational football. We’ve hit everything but coming out and introduced some two-minute to the offense and defense today. And so it was really good. A lot of really good stuff to teach and learn from and a lot of good young players that are getting their first time experience that some encouraging things from them. And again, some things that again guys got to keep working on.”