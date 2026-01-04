SoonerScoop Sights & Sounds: OU begins SEC play the right way

You could not begin SEC play with a home loss, simply couldn’t do that if you were OU. The Sooners escaped that scenario, turning it on down the stretch.

Sound offense, efficient defense turned a three-point advantage with seven minutes left into a cruisin’ 86-70 win against Ole Miss on Saturday.

A big reason? Another great outing off the bench by Kuol Atak. Give him four more 3-pointers and a dunk that had to be seen to believe.

“He gives you that lift, and he does it in practice (too). We’ve seen it,” head coach Porter Moser said. “That’s what I saw in the recruiting. He has that high release, and he’s getting stronger, getting better defensively, rebounding. He showed one off the dribble today. Got his athleticism into the game.

“But yea, he’s a complete threat. Ole Miss makes — they switch and they’re so physical, and they pack it in. And to be able to have a guy Kuol on that perimeter, if you’re packing it in, because you can close out really hard on him, and he’s still 6-9 and has that high release.”

Atak had 14 points off the bench and is forcing his way into more minutes for OU. Never a bad thing.

For Atak’s dunk and so much more, here ya go. Time for some Sights & Sounds from video editor Eddie Radosevich.

Moser’s message

“Winning in this league, one at a time gives you confidence. I don’t care — cause you’re gonna go through ruts. It’s just one at a time. You’ve gotta get back up. Like he said, it’s 18 rounds. You’ve gotta get back up. We’ve gotta get back up and ready for another dogfight against Mississippi State. Chris is my former assistant, he’s one of the best defense and physical coaches. They’ve got elite guards. I’ll get into that later, talking about them. I wanna enjoy this one today. But it is — you can just feel the difference preparing the last couple of days.”