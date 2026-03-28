SoonerScoop Sights & Sounds: OU Day 3 spring practice

Saturday morning brought the pads out for OU and spring football. The Sooners went through Day 3, with 12 practices left.

Ready for it? It is time for some Sights & Sounds from SoonerScoop video editor Eddie Radosevich at OU practice.

Enjoy.

Head coach Brent Venables

“The other thing we want to get accomplished is take the top half, the ceiling of this team and raise it to another level. That’s not going to happen on its own. It’s got to be very intentional. Got to have a lot of persistence and at the end of the day have a really tough mindedness to you is what it requires. We’ll see if we have that. Up to this point in time, we’ve shown that. The commitment and the discipline of the team is in its infant stages, and developing an identity of what we’re going to be about has been good.

“Today was better than yesterday, and that’s what you want. You want to focus on daily improvement and focus on elite mindset and elite processes and challenge the guys. The coaches have done a really nice job of challenging the guys and, again, not taking any of that for granted, and then developing the leadership of this football team. We’ll go as far as we’re willing to be led, and then again, this will be a team that whatever we’re willing to tolerate—whatever we’re willing to tolerate is what we’re going to become.

“I do think that the returning players that were starters last year, give or take whatever that is, around 14 of those guys—so far through two days, we’re better than what we were. So, that’s encouraging, what we’re seen. I’ve talked about some of the depth issues we have, so there’s going to be a lot of young guys that are going to have to play some really important roles.”