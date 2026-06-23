SoonerScoop Sights & Sounds: OU finishes the job, MCWS champions

A night that no OU baseball fan will ever forget. Because the job is finished. The Sooners wrote the final chapter and earned the Men’s College World Series national championship.

OU made one last statement in a 13-2 victory against No. 5 North Carolina in the winner-take-all Game 3 of the MCWS Championship Series on Monday night at Charles Schwab Field.

You’ve been along for the ride the entire time. Now? Enjoy it, relive it. It’s time for SoonerScoop Sights & Sounds from video editor Eddie Radosevich.

It happened. It really happened.

Head coach Skip Johnson

“Every day I get texts about, hey, man, we’re praying for you guys. It’s really a God thing. It really is. And it’s amazing. I mean, He took that game over tonight.

“I was sitting there praying for Kyle every at-bat. I’m like, Jesus, let him take over. He’s an unbelievable kid. And those kids are really selfless.

“And it was amazing how they came together and started caring a lot about each other. A lot of times we as coaches sit there and talk about, hey, you don’t know who is going to get the biggest hit, you don’t know who is going to make the biggest play or throw the last pitch of the game or whatever. But it’s just about being selfless.

“Because when we start the season everybody’s your friend and everybody gets to play intrasquad. And all of a sudden, then you get to play the games, it gets really hard because you want to make everybody happy.

“And you can’t make everybody happy. You’ve got to play with the guys that are going good, that make your lineup better, that are hot in the bullpen, that they’re showing you confidence.

“But everybody talks about us — they got on a big run. I’m telling you, they got really confident, and they cared a lot about each other. They didn’t want to give in. And that was what was incredible. They never gave in, and they were selfless for that.

“Jaxon Willits, getting the MVP, was really fitting, because he’s one of our hardest workers, and he’s our best leader. When you have your team with one of your best leaders is your hardest workers, I don’t have to say much. That’s called attitude. And that’s really what it’s about, having a great attitude.”