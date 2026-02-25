SoonerScoop Sights & Sounds: OU has solved late-game turnover issues?

Whether or not you believe Tuesday was more about Auburn not being an NCAA team comared to just a nice showing for OU is a little irrelevant.

What it was for the Sooners a fine performance and a glimpse again of what this team has been able to do, at least at times.

The shooting of Nijel Pack, effort of Mo Wague in the win vs. Auburn.

Some Sights & Sounds from SoonerScoop video editor Eddie Radosevich.

OU taking care of the ball late

“It really was just the Vanderbilt game that against the press, like against A&M, we didn’t turn it over against the press,” Moser said. “It was that week off after Vanderbilt where we won the game. The narrative seemed like a heavy blanket. That whole week, then Georgia came, and we executed down the stretch there. Georgia and Auburn were trying to press us violently down the stretch.

“The only turnover we had in the final four minutes was Mo and his pass to me. That was the only one. Not a horrible decision because of my shooting ability. But I did think that was the only one. I thought Dayton, Nijel, X, Derrion, was really good. Tae got in, that was hard. He sat a while and then did a lot of nice things in the back of that press. I thought we confidently executed down the stretch.”

Pack echoed those sentiments, chalking it up to lessons being learned.

“Just being smart at the same time, making passes but also being aggressive at the same time, not being too passive,” Pack said. “I think we’re learning, improving on some early things we made mistakes on. I think we’ve cleaned that up; better press-breakers, stronger with the ball. You’re just seeing less turnovers when we get pressed and things like that. When people are pressing, it puts them at a disadvantage. I think we took advantage of that tonight and we were able to keep that lead.”