SoonerScoop Sights & Sounds: OU is in MCWS championship series

It’s not a dream anymore for OU baseball. It is the reality. The Sooners will have a chance to play for the Men’s College World Series championship.

OU showed its mettle one more time against Georgia. Just as the Bulldogs were making their run, the Sooners answered back. Answered and delivered the knockout blow in an 11-4 victory against UGA on Wednesday night at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

Now? It’s time for North Carolina in the MCWS championship series, with that best-of-3 beginning Saturday night.

Wednesday night, though, was about the journey. And SoonerScoop was there LIVE to document it every step of the way.

It’s time for SoonerScoop Sights & Sounds with video editor Eddie Radosevich.

OU head coach Skip Johnson

Well, I don’t know really what to say, but really proud of these young men. When you go back and look at what we’ve done in the fall and the spring and never stopped believing, and those guys really turned it around on our year.

But in the game tonight, Nick started out. He was really good. Kept us at bay. And Walk got us going. He kind of opened the floodgate and hitting them all over the 400 wall was really huge.

And Dasan, right here, really proud of what Dasan has done. He came into our program, just with an opportunity. It’s kind of crazy, but he never wavered, never complained. He just kept at it and kept at it, kept listening to the coaches and got better and better as he went through it. It’s awesome. And J-Walk has been, ever since we moved him back to the lead-off spot — because I know that we had him in the 9-hole and put him back in the lead-off spot — and it was incredible what they did offensively.

There, for a minute there, we don’t make the play and we’ve had that trouble in a game where we get two outs or we get an out, we make an error, and we give up four, five, six, or seven. And we give up two then.

And we brought LJ in and LJ was really good, settled it down a little bit and threw the ball to the target and executed pitches.

Really proud of these guys picking each other up. And really, you’re looking at a baseball team, a selfless baseball team, which is really fun to be around. And hopefully I can just stay out of the way the next three, four games, or two games, or three games, I don’t even know.