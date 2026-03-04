SoonerScoop Sights & Sounds: OU keeps on believing

This OU basketball team just sort of will not go away. Jadon Jones and the rest of them just refuse to say this season is over.

Another really nice outing in the victory against visiting Missouri on Tuesday. That is three wins in a row and five of the last seven.

Some Sights & Sounds.

OU 80, Missouri 64

“Well, I tell you, I just said it out there — sometimes when you’re when you’re losing like we did… I give these guys credit, because we’re constantly talking about get better. Sometimes, when you’re young, you watch this much film, and you’re losing, you’re like, ‘C’mon Coach, get better?’ And these guys, we’ve gotten better defensively. Mike just told me that’s four straight games holding the teams under 50%, when the previous six there was five out of six. We’ve guarded so much better. Another game where they had 16 twos. It’s three straight games we’ve held them to under 20 twos, which has been a benchmark.

“I thought I had as much… I mean, I don’t know if we watched on film the last three weeks, if anybody’s playing better in the SEC than Missouri. They’re just really, really playing well. But I thought the difference is we’re just getting contributions. Like, look at our bench. I know I’ve said to you, this group a lot. You know, Derrion, Tae, Nigel and X have been pretty consistent all year.

“Mo has found a rhythm right now, where I’ve said, ‘When Mo goes, we go.’ And then all of a sudden you’re getting contributions from Jadon, Dayton and Kirill. I think they had 25 points between the three of them. And it just changes you in the SEC to have that kind of depth. But I thought the physicality we played with from beginning to end, it’s great to see our defense improving the way it is.”