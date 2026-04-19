SoonerScoop Sights & Sounds: OU spring game bonanza

The OU spring game is in the books. And if you didn’t get to see it, that is what SoonerScoop is for.

It is time for some Sights & Sounds from video editor Eddie Radosevich. With an assist from Andrew West, from all the OU action Saturday afternoon.

OU head coach Brent Venables

“It was great. It was fun to open the team up and have a gameday type of environment to be able to go and compete and learn and grow and improve from. As we know, we don’t have any other opportunities to simulate a game, other than what we were able to do today. And logistically speaking? There’s a lot that goes into that and the preparation. Next fall, if things go smooth, we’ll do it again in fall camp as well.

“I thought everything went smooth today. I was really impressed with the focus of our guys, the hunger of our guys. There’s nothing that was nonchalant about today, and I have a great appreciation for what that looks like. I can tell them all I want, but they got to go do it. And I thought they were excited to compete. We got a lot of—some very productive players that are returning to the team here this fall, and with the additions of some new guys and guys continuing to grow and mature in all three phases of the game, I’m proud of the hard work that’s gone into getting to this point.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do to become a really good football team. But we’ve got some of the foundational things you’re always looking for—highly invested guys, guys that are motivated. We do have some great leadership, and again, in all three phases; it’s not one-sided, and I think there’s something dangerous about a team that likes to play and like to compete, likes to practice. It’s not just me saying that. I’m going to be who I am all the time. But ultimately? My energy and my enthusiasm comes from guys that are hungry to grow, hungry to work, hungry to compete and improve and just have a relentlessness to improving. They got to stack days, got to stack weeks, got to stack months.

“We still got two practices left of our 15 allotted spring practices. We strategically did that just to, hey, at the end of it when it’s all over, where do we feel like we need the most work, situationally? We’ll work on that Tuesday and Wednesday in the morning. And then our coaches, they’ve been going through exit interviews a little over a week now with our guys, and then they’ve got to get on the road and start recruiting, go across the country.”