SoonerScoop Sights & Sounds: Welcome to OU spring football

The pads aren’t popping just yet for OU football, but the first day of spring football is officially in the books.

Coming off the 10-3 season and berth in the College Football Playoff, expectations are obviously pretty high entering 2026.

With a bunch of key guys returning, there is a solid nucleus to build upon. But, yep, there are some familiar names no longer with the program. Just sort of the way college football works in 2026.

No one is going to feel sorry for OU. And the Sooners do not wany any pity. Just time to put the head down and go right back to work.

“Yea, young guys gotta step up and that’s just the mentality here and we’re going to get better,” defensive end Taylor Wein said. “I feel like this winter we did a good job of just coming together as a team and establishing some guys as leaders and guys being vocal and there’s a standard here. A really high standard. And young guys have got to be ready.

“Last year, that’s why we were so good on the defensive side, and just the team in general. We had young guys that could play and we were able to roll through and have no drop off. That’s the standard that we’re going to have here as well.”

Sights & Sounds: Day 1

Take a second to view it all. Time for the Sights & Sounds of Day 1 from OU practice with video editor Eddie Radosevich.

And what did we see? The media was allowed just under an hour to view practice Wednesday afternoon. Here is some intel of who was there/who wasn’t to get things going in Norman.

Day 2 of practice is Thursday, with more post-practice interviews expected. Everything will culminate with the OU spring game, officially returning April 18.