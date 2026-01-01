Sources: OU expected to fire tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley

OU is expected to fire tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley, sources tell SoonerScoop.com.

Finley has been the tight ends coach since 2021 and was promoted to co-offensive coordinator in 2024. He has overseen a unit that has struggled in recent seasons and a position group that has seen a lot of turnover. Oklahoma’s best tight end this past season was senior Jaren Kanak, who was a converted linebacker. Kanak totaled 44 receptions for 533 yards, the most by an Oklahoma tight end since Mark Andrews in 2017.

This marks the second consecutive season that coach Brent Venables has made staff changes on the offensive side of the ball. Last year, he fired offensive coordinator Seth Littrell in the middle of the season, with Finley taking over playcalling duties. Venables hired Washington State’s Ben Arbuckle last offseason, hoping to spark the offense. The Sooners saw some improvement in Arbuckle’s first season, but not enough, as the offense struggled down the stretch.

Ultimately, the lack of offensive improvement and development at the tight end position is what sparked this decision to let Finley go. During his five seasons in Norman, Finley’s tight ends that he recruited out of high school — not players who transferred into the program or that he inherited — totaled only nine receptions for 84 yards and two touchdowns combined. OU is currently in the midst of rebuilding its tight end room for the second consecutive season through the transfer portal.

Finley spent time at Baylor, Missouri, Texas A&M and Ole Miss prior to returning to Norman.

He played tight end for the Sooners from 2004-2007. Oklahoma’s search for its next tight ends coach will begin immediately. Stay tuned on SoonerScoop as this story progresses.

Eddie Radosevich and Carey Murdock contributed to this report.