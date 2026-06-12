Stickball: Scoop's Omaha takeover, following OU baseball at the MCWS

Let’s head to Omaha, OU baseball fans. Not just you guys, but SoonerScoop as well. It’s time to send Eddie Radosevich and George Stoia to the Bluecollar Boardroom.

OU has had one heck of a magical run and begins its quest at the Men’s College World Series at 2 p.m. Saturday against Alabama.

The Crimson Tide took two of three from the Sooners in Norman earlier this season. But, big but, but that was without OU pitcher Cord Rager.

Rager will get the ball Saturday. Why mess with something that has been working so well? Freshmen pitching brought you here.

Let’s break it all down. It’s time for Stickball as your Scoop crew is ready to take over Omaha. Come along for the ride.

Head coach Skip Johnson on freshmen pitching

You watched the freshmen, our freshmen class. I’ve said it from the very beginning, it’s probably one of the best classes I’ve been around.

I can think of some other — a class that I had at the University of Texas that was really good. Then watching Cord Rager and Xander Mercurius and Nick, I always say his name wrong, Wesloski. He always says, He doesn’t even know my name. It’s kind of funny. Then we have Smith. He struggled with a stress reaction, and now he’s back, which is really good to see.

We’re not afraid to put them out there. That’s the biggest thing. Our players have confidence in them because they faced them in the fall, and they knew how good they were. Xander has been throwing out of the bullpen.

What Xander did the other day, people don’t look at him. He threw really, really good innings. It’s pouring down rain. The NCAA doesn’t know what we’re going to do. We stayed there until 11:00, 11:30 at night because we don’t know if we’re going to play or not. We’re trying to figure on out; we can’t figure it out. We go home.

For him to throw that inning, that inning when we came back was really big, it was really big, because it settled us down as a team. We got some more big hits, and we’re here today.

Yeah, we’re not afraid. I don’t consider those guys freshmen anymore. They’ve been through the gauntlet of the season. Now it’s just kind of stay out of the way, make sure they understand what their routines are, take it one pitch at a time, try not to get too emotional, throw it down the middle of the plate. Maybe they hit it at somebody.