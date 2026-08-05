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Stoia's Scoop: Could Manny Choice start at receiver? Plus, Oklahoma team intel and local media day takeaways

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NCAA Football: Oklahoma Crimson Combine
Apr 12, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Manny Choice (0) makes a catch during the Crimson Combine at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Welcome to Stoia's Scoop, a new weekly Oklahoma football feature here on SoonerScoop, written by George Stoia. Think of this as my personal notebook: quick hits, inside notes on the team and observations from around the program. In today's Scoop, I take a look at a few guys I'm hearing could be breakout players this season for Oklahoma, including one interesting name at receiver, as well as my general takeaways from local media day on Tuesday. Let's get to it.

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