Tae Davis a legitimate 'point forward' for OU basketball

When OU head coach Porter Moser began talking about power forward Tae Davis, Moser started with the defense.

Moser truly believes Davis can become one of the best defenders in the entire country. However, as the season is wearing on, we’re seeing something else that Davis is able to do.

It’s more than the 13 points and seven rebounds per game. As OU continues to share the ball, Davis is having a huge role in that.

“He, at Notre Dame, we saw that,” Moser told SoonerScoop about Davis’ passing ability. “At times, they were having the ball in his hands. We felt he could do some really good things. It’s even getting better and better.

“He’s finding things, he’s slowing things down. He just gives you another weapon when you get another ball handler in there with his size and length coming off ball screens and creating on offense.”

Mississippi Valley State at OU (9-3)

When: 7 p.m.

TV: SEC Network+

Davis has had four or more assists in five of the 12 games. Breaking it down even more, and Davis has had at least four assists in the last three games.

Going one step further, Davis had six assists in the 53-point win last Monday against Stetson.

The ankle waiting game

It doesn’t look like any structural damage for OU and a couple of its players. But it is indeed a waiting game with some sprained ankles for Dayton Forsythe and Kai Rogers.

Starting with Forsythe.

“The doctors did a great job,” Moser told SoonerScoop. “They ruled out everything. X-rays, MRIs, they did all that. Both of them are sprained. Time… I ruled him out a couple days ago. He’s trying to play every minute, so we just said you’re out, let’s get through Christmas and see where you’re at. It’s nothing more, but it’s two sprained ankles.”

Rogers sprained his ankle in the second half last Monday. It would be a setback because OU needs to get Rogers as many minutes as possible as OU gets ready for SEC play to begin Saturday in Norman against Ole Miss.

Final word

“As long as we keep sharing it and taking care of the ball. Those are two major things in this day and age and spacing… I think that’s a big thing. I think our bench is maturing. We started the year and our bench was Kai Rogers, never played Division I, Jeff, never played Division I. Jadon sat out last year, but he was hurt. Kuol never played Division I. Dayton had one year. Our bench was like uber-inexperienced. Now as we get 10, 11 games in, we have Jadon back, Jeff, Kuol, Dayton and Kai are getting more experienced so we can become deeper. I think that’s really helping us, too. Second shift, start adjusting things, those guys are really productive.” – Moser on bench gaining valuable minutes